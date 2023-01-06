iHeartRadio

Ont. man arrested after crashing drone on Gravenhurst prison grounds


Police display evidence allegedly seized during an arrest in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 5, 2023. (OPP Handout)

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say officers responded to calls from residents living near the Beaver Creek Correctional Institution about a drone flying and crashing in the area Thursday evening.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a person trespassing on the prison grounds looking for the drone.

According to the OPP, officers searched the individual and found a drone and other items prohibited inside the Gravenhurst correctional facility.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Ottawa man and charged him with several crimes, including possession of drugs, bringing prohibited items into the prison, and trespassing.

The accused has a March court date to answer the charges.

