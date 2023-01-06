Ont. man arrested after crashing drone on Gravenhurst prison grounds

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say officers responded to calls from residents living near the Beaver Creek Correctional Institution about a drone flying and crashing in the area Thursday evening.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a person trespassing on the prison grounds looking for the drone.

According to the OPP, officers searched the individual and found a drone and other items prohibited inside the Gravenhurst correctional facility.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Ottawa man and charged him with several crimes, including possession of drugs, bringing prohibited items into the prison, and trespassing.

The accused has a March court date to answer the charges.