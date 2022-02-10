Ont. man awaits sentencing after second attempted murder conviction

Warning: Readers may find the contents disturbing.

A Barrie man who has spent more than a decade behind bars is awaiting his sentencing after being convicted of attempted murder for a second time.

Warren Mann was initially arrested in July 2012 for a violent attack on a woman he believed to be his girlfriend.

It's a nightmare that neighbours like Barrie resident Yvonne Virus can't shake from memory.

"It was a terrible night," she recalls. "I sure hope he gets sentenced to more years again."

Mann has been out of prison on bail since early 2021 after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 attempted murder conviction and subsequent life sentence.

The panel found that the presiding judge made a significant error in allowing the jury to hear inadmissible evidence, ultimately violating Mann's charter rights.

But in December, in front of Justice Michelle Fuerst, the 59-year-old former trucker was found guilty again.

At the time of his first trial, the court heard Mann wanted to move in with the victim, who was an escort. They disagreed, and things turned violent.

Police said witnesses reported Mann choked the woman and repeatedly smashed her head on the bedroom floor.

She suffered severe brain damage.

The court heard submissions from Crown Attorney Lynne Saunders, who described Mann's behaviour as ferocious, and a brutal attack on a domestic partner leaving her for dead with a crushed larynx, cutting off oxygen to her brain.

Saunders said the quick work of medical teams saved the victim's life, but she suffered life-altering brain injuries and devastating physical and emotional damage.

Court heard the victim has been unable to work and struggles to afford housing. Her daughter said she is haunted by what she saw that night and lives in constant fear knowing her mother's attacker could be walking the streets.

Mann addressed the court, apologizing to the family, adding he hoped everyone could move forward in the future.

In a joint submission, the crown and defence asked the judge that Mann be sentenced to three years' probation.

While she said she would likely agree with the joint submission, Justice Fuerst said she would deliver her sentencing decision on March 4.