Ont., man charged in historical sexual assault investigation involving children

An Ontario man is facing several charges in connection with historical sexual offences involving children.

York Regional Police Special Victims Unit launched the investigation last month after two individuals alleged they were sexually assaulted as children by the same man.

Police say the alleged incidents happened in the 1980s and involved girls between eight and 11 years old.

According to police, the accused, Harvey Kenneth Jackson, of Pefferlaw, Ont., has lived or worked in several locations, including Georgina, the Township of McMurrich Monteith, Cambridge, Oshawa and Michigan, U.S.

Jackson, now 79, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, three counts of gross indecency, and two counts of sexual interference.

He has since been granted bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in late July.

Investigators urge any additional potential victims to come forward.

For those not ready to report an incident, but seek support, contact York Region Victim Services.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.