'Pastor' facing charges in sexual assault investigation involving 2 women
Police in York Region laid several charges in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving a man claiming to be an Iranian pastor offering accommodation.
According to police, the investigation was launched in January after a 42-year-old woman said she met the accused, Saeid Rezai, on social media, and he offered to help her move to Canada from Iran and provide her with housing.
Police say she claims that over two months in 2022, he sexually assaulted her while she lived in his residence in Newmarket.
York Regional Police say through the investigation, a second woman, a 40-year-old from Richmond Hill, came forward with similar allegations of sexual assault between September 2019 and August 2020.
Police arrested the 42-year-old Newmarket man and charged him with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration.
