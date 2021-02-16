Brady Lantz estimates he's spent about 500 hours creating a backyard luge track for his kids.

What started as a little hill for the kids to play on has since grown into a luge track that he says is between 200 and 300 feet long.

He said he first made the snow hill about five years ago in his backyard near Markdale, Ont.

"I can't really tell ya how long it took me to build it because I keep trying to make it longer," he said. "It's never really finished."

In total, though, he said he figures he's spent around 500 hours.

In a video shared with CTV Kitchener, the Lantz children can be seen riding inner tubes down the winding track in the man's backyard.