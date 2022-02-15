Ont. man marks his last birthday as he waits for medically-assisted death
Doug Milne has chosen to make his 91st birthday his last.
"I did not want to go to a nursing home, long-term care home or hospital. My life span is over."
The Beeton, Ont. man has chosen a medically assisted death in the coming days.
Milne said heart failure and a nearly complete vision loss led him to the decision to die on Feb. 20.
But what he didn't expect was a flood of birthday cards from his community, including students and people he'd never met.
"Some of them make you smile, laugh, get emotional," said Milne.
A sea of colour now fills his home with more than 100 cards proudly on display.
Milne's daughter, Carolyn, said she spent 45 minutes reading each one to her father.
"We laughed, and we cried, and they were just so wonderful," she said.
"It was amazing and quite unexpected," Milne said.
As his last day approaches, Milne said he's spending time with family and using his sense of humour to pass the time, adding the cards are icing on the cake and a way to say goodbye to a life well-lived.
"It's been a good life. I have no regrets," he concluded.
-
Innisfil declares Significant Weather EventThe Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event on Wednesday in anticipation of a messy mix of wintry weather.
-
Sault social services board on the hook for $165K damage done by homeless at local motelsA report to the local social services board asks for $165,000 in relief funding to help with repairs and renovations at two local motels that were used as temporary homeless shelters last fall.
-
'This is where I want to be': City of Lethbridge appoints new city managerThe City of Lethbridge has appointed a new city manager following the resignation of Craig Dalton.
-
Ontario’s Safe Employers receiving up to $1.5 billion rebateOntario's Safe Employers Program will receive a rebate from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) surplus for the first time.
-
Students frustrated as Acadia faculty strike enters third weekThe strike by faculty at Acadia University has entered its third week, and with no progress, students are upset over lost time and money.
-
Waterloo Region sports facilities and organizations navigate loosening restrictionsThe province of Ontario is lifting proof of vaccination requirements, but local municipalities and sports organizations are still figuring out what that means for them.
-
Flames hope to continue winning streak Wednesday against DucksCan the Calgary Flames keep their winning streak going as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night?
-
Windsor Regional Hospital to gradually resume non-urgent surgeriesWith 4,194 people awaiting surgical dates at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital says it will now gradually resume non-emergency surgeries.
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.