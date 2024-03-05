Ont. man to stand trial for 1st degree murder in cold case

Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.

Justice Richard Schwarzl decided to commit Lucia to trial to face a first-degree murder charge rather than second-degree at the Orangeville Courthouse.

Lucia, a 63-year-old man from Woodbridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in 2022, more than 12 years after Conte went missing.

Conte's severed remains were discovered days and weeks later scattered across the sugar bush area of Oro-Medonte, Bracebridge and Lake of Bays.

Investigators said they believed where and how the 45-year-old father of four's remains was discarded was likely to send a message to others.

Lucia's son, Sam, was arrested and charged a year later with accessory after the fact to death and committing an indignity to a body. Those charges were later withdrawn. Sam testified against his father earlier this year during a preliminary hearing in Orangeville.

The evidence heard during the proceedings is protected by a publication ban.

Following Tony Lucia's arrest by the OPP in September 2022, Lucia was released on a $1 million bail package that included house arrest and an ankle monitor.

According to Conte's family, he had gone out for coffee with a friend on the night of May 21, 2010 and never returned.

Investigators confirmed Conte was known to police but wouldn't say whether he had ties to organized crime.

His family said Conte was a general contractor who had struggled with addiction but that before his disappearance, he had turned his life around and was a good family man.

The allegations against Tony Lucia have not been tested in court. His case will move to the Superior Court of Justice later this month.