Ont. mom, 40, plans to go back to school after $1M lotto win
A 40-year-old mother is making big plans to better her education after winning $1 million with Lotto 6/49.
"This is an unbelievable experience. As much as I've dreamt of this moment, it's completely unreal," said Shuai Wang.
Wang said during the pandemic, she signed up for the OLG lottery subscription.
The Newmarket, Ont., woman found out through email she had become an instant millionaire.
She deleted the first email notification the day after the January 21 draw, thinking it was junk.
When a second email popped up, Wang decided to check her OLG account.
"Even then, I still thought it was a mistake," she said. "I told my husband when he got home from walking the dog, and he thought I was joking. No matter what I said, he still didn't believe me."
She plans to use the opportunity to go back to school and work on getting her doctorate degree.
Wang also intends to have a little fun with her winnings.
"I plan to surprise my husband with concert tickets to see his favourite band, and I'm considering a family trip for some fun in the sun. We love to travel."
Wang also got an extra $10 with the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw, bringing her total winnings to $1,000,010.
