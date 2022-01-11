Ont. student scales Mount Everest in honour of late brother, raising funds for Barrie grief centre

A Collingwood, Ont. woman climbed to base camp at Mount Everest to honour her late brother and give thanks to a centre that helped her deal with her grief following his death.

Victoria Morley's brother Michael died on Christmas Day in 2018 following a long battle with addiction. Just nine years earlier, the siblings lost their mother to cancer.

Since Michael's death, Morley has looked for ways to celebrate his life.

"This fundraising campaign is in memory of my hero, my strongest fighter, my champion and most importantly, my big brother Michael," she posted online.

Morley recalls Michael telling her that she should never believe any feat is too large to accomplish.

Last month, the 23-year-old woman put her brother's words into action and began her trek in Nepal.

During her training and expedition, Morley raised money for Seasons Centre for Grieving Children in Barrie.

"Her trip up there in the memory of her brother and in the support of Seasons Centre just makes my heart grow two or three times bigger," said Rowley Ramey, managing Director for Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.

To date, Morley's GoFundMe campaign has reached nearly $8,000.

"My hope is that these funds will support more children rise out of grief adversity and that Michael’s spirit will live on in all hearts of children touched by this organization," Morley wrote on her GOFundMe page.

The charitable organization services the Simcoe County area and, since 1995, has provided peer-to-peer support groups for children, teens and their families grieving the death or life-threatening illness of a family member.