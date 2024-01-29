Ont. truckers agree changes are needed to make the industry safer: survey

A recent survey shows that truckers in Ontario are in agreement on what improvements are needed in their industry.

A new report by the Ontario Trucking Association shows that poor training and infrastructure are of high priority to be addressed.

The association said it believes that a lot of change is necessary to make the roads a safer place for truck drivers.

"The highways are our workplace, and if we want to keep the stores filled with product, we need to use that network," said James Steed, the association’s chair.

The recent survey of its members shows the to greatest concerns driving in northern Ontario are unsafe passing by other vehicles and the lack of truck rest areas – with 84 per cent of members voting for both concerns. Rounding out the top three concerns, 80 per cent of members identified poorly trained truck drivers as a major concern.

Infrastructure investments from the province are at the top of the wish list the association is putting forward.

Steed said he wants the highway fours-lanes from Sudbury to Winnipeg to address safety concerns. Additionally, he said the lack of rest areas means that truckers are sometimes stopping in places they shouldn't – ones that aren't safe.

"Some of the rest areas are seasonal, and closed in the winter,” said Steed.

“Some of them only hold room for 10 trucks. Well, there's more than 10 trucks an hour through an area. There might be 10 trucks every 2 minutes."

Truckers were also asked about their solutions for the concerns in the industry as part of the survey and there was a three-way tie for the top solutions:

more truck passing and climbing lanes,

more truck rest areas,

and better-trained truck drivers.

Each solution was recommended by 79 per cent of truckers who responded.

Steed told CTV News that there is not proper oversight of driving schools in the province.

"You might have a school that takes six weeks, and you might have a school that takes three weeks,” he said.

“Some schools are training just the bare minimum to get a student to pass. That student is not ready... they have their license but they are not ready to drive."

The association is also suggesting a graduated license for truckers in order to ‘weed out’ poorly trained drivers.