Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.

Police say the public helped to identify Krystal P. Lawrence after investigators released images of three suspects last month.

Police say 30-year-old Lawrence was arrested on Thursday and has since been released from custody with conditions, which police say include a curfew, residential component, non-communication order and other restriction on travel.

OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham said police analysis determined Lawrence could be released into the community with those restrictions.

"The police, in all cases, look at the offence, the individual, past criminal record, but most importantly, the likelihood that this individual may pose a public safety risk, commit further offences or otherwise," he explained.

"They are not free but are subject to a number of conditions placed upon them within the community," he added.

She has a court appearance scheduled for May 2 in Collingwood.

Meanwhile, the search for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, continues. Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Investigators have not identified the third suspect but say they believe he resides in the Greater Toronto Area.

Graham said Davis and the yet-to-be-identified suspect also face kidnapping charges.

"Their distinct roles will be fleshed out and identified in the ongoing prosecution, and as such, to reveal anything further at this stage may impact negatively on that ongoing prosecution," Graham added.

They urge anyone with information to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Police also hope to speak with one, potentially two, persons of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021, noting they are not suspects but could hold clues that may help the investigation.

Still, the biggest question remains, where is Elnaz Hajtamiri?

"We believe that the steps that we have undertaken to this point absolutely are moving us toward the goal that we are all seeking. I would encourage anybody, the members of the public out there; people know what happened to her.

There is a reward of $100,000 offered to anyone who has information that will lead us to where the location of Elnaz is, and I implore you, if you have that information, please bring it forward," Graham said, adding this is one of the most "complicated and complex investigations" he's been involved in.

Investigators say Hajtamiri, 37, was kidnapped by three men posing as officers on January 12, 2022, from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after a violent assault in York Region.

In July, police charged her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal harassment.

The allegations against all the accused have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts.