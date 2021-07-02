Ontarians can now renew their photo ID cards online

The province says Ontario residents can now renew their photo ID cards online.

The cards allow people who don't have a driver's licence to more easily open bank accounts and receive a ballot to vote.

The province says the validity of the Ontario Photo Card has also been extended from five years to 10 years.

Photo card renewals at Service Ontario centres are still available.

The cost will remain at $35 whether people renew online or in-person.

Ontarians can apply for a photo card if they do not have a driver's licence, are a resident in the province and are at least 16 years old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.