Ontarians encouraged to get flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at same time

Along with the cooler temperatures, flu season is here.

Ontario residents aged six months and up can receive their flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

“I think there is a misconception that influenza is not a serious disease because it's fairly common,” said Connie Fillion, pharmacist and owner at Guardian Doon Mills Pharmacy. “We want to keep people in the community, we want to prevent complications from influenza, such as pneumonia, which can be a big one.”

The vaccines are available for free at pharmacies, public health units and primary health care providers.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot is the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones and your community healthy,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a news release.

The province is urging residents to get both jabs at the same time, noting it's safe and convenient to receive the two vaccines at once.

Doon Mills Guardian Pharmacy in Kitchener said they've been busy with people calling to book their shots.

Kim Crackle was the first patient at the location Monday getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was able to get my flu shot and my COVID vaccine for the new variants,” she said.

She said the rest of her family are coming in later Monday to get immunized.

“My mom is in her late 70’s,” she said. “My in-laws are in their early 80’s so while we're really fortunate that they are healthy, we want to make sure that we do everything possible to keep them healthy.”

Healthcare providers say when it comes to the flu shot, it's about stopping the spread to vulnerable people.

“Definitely you can get flu shot and updated COVID vaccine at the same time,” Fillion said. “It's two arms, but it's perfectly safe, and it's usually a good idea to get it when you're feeling healthy and kind of get those two big ones out of the way.”

New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall and are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant. The Region of Waterloo says vaccine availability is not an issue in the region.

“It's about preventing the complications from these respiratory viruses and it's about preventing hospitalization, so they're not perfect, but really, if you can keep people in the community and out of hospital and able to manage at home. I think that's the big message,” Fillion said.

Ontarians can book a COVID-19 vaccine through participating pharmacies, public health units, on the province's website or by calling Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007 toll free) from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.