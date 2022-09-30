Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province

With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.

The federal statutory holiday, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, those who survived, and the Indigenous communities affected by lasting trauma.

In downtown Toronto, a gathering at the city's Nathan Phillips Square began with a sunrise ceremony followed by Indigenous musical performances and speakers who addressed the crowd.

Kevin Myran, a drummer at the event whose grandmother was a residential school survivor, said it was important to reflect on the losses brought about by the residential school system on more than one day.

"It is something (that) needs to be spoken about every day," he said. "It is something that needs to be spoken about at schools, this is something that needs to be in history books."

Outside Ontario's legislature, Premier Doug Ford said the day was a time for Ontarians to reflect on the dark legacy of residential schools while also honouring survivors of the system and those who did not make it home.

"I encourage everyone to learn about and reflect on the history of residential schools, the harmful impact they've had on Indigenous families and entire communities and to commemorate all those who've been affected," he said.

"It's a long road ahead but we will walk together in the spirit of truth and reconciliation."

In Niagara Falls, Ont., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who attended a sunrise ceremony. He later spoke with residential school survivors and gave a speech at an event marking the day.

"Reconciliation is the responsibility of every single Canadian. And we know it will take time," Trudeau told the crowd.

"It's important to listen, to learn and to move forward, to not repeat the mistakes of the past. Scars don't heal overnight and trust can take a long time to rebuild but we will be there together, every step of the way."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.