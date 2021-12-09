Ontario adding new long-term care beds in Waterloo Region

The Ontario government is adding 364 new and 84 upgraded beds at three new long-term care homes in Waterloo Region.

As of June 2021, the province says more than 38,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario with the average wait time sitting at 163 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

The initiative is part of the provincial government's $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds and upgrade about 28,000 beds by 2028.

"Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe and comfortable homes for our seniors," Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a press release. "When these projects are completed, three new long-term care homes in the Region of Waterloo will provide a safe, modern, comfortable place for residents to call home, near their family and friends."

The plan includes Schlegel Villages in Kitchener, as well as two new long-term care homes scheduled for construction in Cambridge and St. Jacobs.

The long-term care bed distribution is as follows:

12 new and 84 upgraded beds at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener

192 new beds at a brand new home in Cambridge operated by peopleCare, with construction expected to start by spring 2023.

160 new beds at a brand new home in St. Jacobs operated by peopleCare, with construction expected to start by spring 2023.

"Today’s announcement by the Province of Ontario of 12 new and 84 upgraded long-term care beds at The Village of Winston Park is an important example of continued healthcare investments for residents, which helps ensure better health outcomes and quality of life for those requiring this level of care," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

The latest contribution brings the region's total number to 888 new long-term care beds and 597 upgraded.

New and upgraded beds have already been allocated to the following locations: