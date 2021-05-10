Ontario advised to 'stay the course' with pandemic restrictions, health minister says

Ontario has been advised to "stay the course" with the province’s pandemic restrictions, which could see the stay-at-home order extended until June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said while Ontario's third wave battle is "better than it was" in April, the province is looking for a "pretty significant drop" the case numbers and ICU admissions before lifting the order.

"The medical experts have been very clear that we need to stay the course right now," Elliott told reporters at Queen's Park on Monday.

"It's really a question of time and how quickly those numbers can come down."

If the stay-at-home order, which is due to expire on May 20, is extended by two weeks it would last until June 2.

CTV News Toronto contacted Premier Doug Ford's office on Monday about when the decision will be made on if the stay-at-home order will be extended.

A spokesperson for Ford said they "don't have any details" at this time.

Elliott says the province is now considering when things should reopen and how but says “it’s not time yet.”#onpoli

