Ontario is giving pet grooming businesses the green light to reopen Thursday after they were forced to close more than a month ago.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones confirmed the news and said that the government is “providing clarity regarding pet grooming through an amendment to O.Reg 82/20 Rules for Areas in Stage 1.”

However, the amendment is not without restrictions.

Pet grooming businesses can only open if they are providing “strictly necessary” services to prevent an animal from requiring foreseeable and reasonably imminent veterinary care.

Businesses can also provide services if the pet owner has been required to obtain them under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019.

The amendment stipulates that services can be provided by appointment only and that only one appointment may be made for one animal at a time.

Services must be provided by way of curbside pickup and drop-off of the animal.

The clarification comes after weeks of growing confusion among Ontario pet groomers and owners alike who questioned whether or not the services were deemed essential or not.

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton-area mayors and chairs had also asked the government to clarify the rules.

Toronto Mayor John Tory reacted to the news saying that the amendment "will help" owners and their pets.



"And I think that this suggests that there are some things that dogs have to have done that some people associate with aesthetics and appearance, but in fact have to do with their health," he said on Thursday during a virtual news conference.

Pet grooming businesses were closed when a province-wide lockdown took effect on Dec. 26. The province had previously said that grooming was only allowed when required for an animal's health and said a vet could provide those services.

With files from the Canadian Press