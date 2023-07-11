Ontario announces $2.6M toward free job training for new Canadians

The Ontario government has announced new funding to provide free job training for new Canadians.

Labour minister Monte McNaughton made the announcement in Ottawa Tuesday.

The government is spending $2.6 million to bolster four free training projects in the province, which would help around 300 people, including displaced Afghans and Ukrainians.

“The Canadian dream is alive and well in Ontario, and we need all hands on deck to build it,” said McNaughton.

Matthew House Ottawa, Newcomer Women's Services Toronto, Toronto Artscape and UTIMUS are leading the programs, the government says. The programs aim to provide training for careers in manufacturing, finance, administration, communications, hospitality and the arts. Participants will have the chance to explore a range of employment and training options through paid internships, job placements, language training and digital literacy courses.

The programs will be delivered in Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, and online. It will also include help with resume writing and interview skills.

Samuel Nkurunziza came to Canada as a refugee from Burundi in January 2019. He remembers the cold Ottawa winter and the warm welcome he got from Matthew House.

"They took me under their wings. They showed me everything basically," he tolc CTV News Ottawa. "I didn't know how to write my resume, so without them, it would have been impossible, basically."

Nkurunziza now works at Matthew House, using his own experience to help guide other newcomers.

"I'm in the shoes like the people that were helping me before. I do what they do," he explained. "I help people to apply for legal aid, complete their work permits, and everything like that."

McNaughton said businesses in Ontario are struggling to find skilled workers, and job training can help fill those gaps.

"We’re facing a historic labour shortage with 300,000 jobs going unfilled today," he said. "This money is going to be used to give them practical training and the skills necessary to land in-demand jobs; we’re really focusing through these training programs, jobs in finance, health care, manufacturing, and communications."

Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto is receiving $1,522,396 for their project, which will prepare 230 newcomer women with employment readiness, career coaching and a paid internship.

UTIMUS is receiving $833,626 to prepare 60 unemployed or underemployed Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers for work in the manufacturing sector in Ontario. UTIMUS is offering four cohorts of training throughout 2023.

Matthew House Ottawa is receiving $137,850 for their project, which will hire and train 15 newcomers at the Refugee Services and Furniture Bank for eight to 10 weeks and assist them in finding longer-term employment opportunities. Training is being offered until March 2024.

Toronto Artscape Inc. is receiving $123,190 to provide 30 Ukrainian artists with the tools and experience needed to find jobs with local employers in the arts industry. Artscape training will begin September 6, 2023.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.