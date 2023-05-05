Ontario announces $25-million investment to address 'rise of hate' crimes

Mosques, synagogues, temples, and churches are among the organizations eligible for a new grant announced by the Ontario government to address what it called a “rise of hate incidents against religious and minority groups.”

“No Ontarian should live in fear that they will be targeted because of their background, who they love, or how they worship,” Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford said at a news conference Friday.

The $25.5-million investment over two years will provide successful applicants with up to $10,000 in funding to protect their gathering spaces from hate-motivated incidents, according to the province.

Religious organizations, LGTBQ2S+ groups, and Indigenous organizations are all eligible and can choose to invest in building upgrades, enhancing locks, installing cameras, and hiring short-term professional security personnel if they receive the grant.

Indigenous, Black, Muslim, Jewish and LGTBQ2S+ communities have been among the most targeted groups of hate crimes in recent years, the province said in a news release following Friday’s announcement.

In fact, the province said there were more than 1,500 police-reported hate crimes in Ontario in 2021 alone.

“Building on our other investments to combat hate, the new Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant will help build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities and ensure everyone has a safe environment to practice their faith and express their culture and beliefs,” Ford said.

Friday’s funding follows the announcement of the Ontario Grant to Support Anti-Hate Security Measures for Faith-Based and Cultural Organizations grant back in 2021. At that time, $40 million in similar funding was earmarked for faith-based and cultural groups, of which 1,200 received grants before applications closed last August, the province said.

Applications for the new grant are set to open in the summer.