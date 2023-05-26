Ontario announces free pre-apprenticeship training in Windsor

The Ontario government is investing over $2.3 million to boost pre-apprenticeship training and help more people in Windsor get trained in the skilled trades.

This funding is part of the government’s investment in nearly 100 free pre-apprenticeship programs around the province to promote careers in the skilled trades to young people and help tackle the province’s labour shortage.

The project is led by LiUNA Local 625, UHC – Hub of Opportunities, Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor and St Clair College.

It aims to help people who are interested in working in the trades gain the skills and experience they need to get a job as an apprentice with a local employer, so they can earn more money.

“Ontario is combatting the largest labour shortage in a generation, and each one of these jobs unfilled is a paycheque waiting to be collected,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

This funding announced is part of the government’s nearly $1.5 billion-dollar investment in the Skilled Trades Strategy, from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

LiUNA! 625’s Pre- Apprenticeship program

“Ontario’s investment in Free Apprenticeship Training is essential funding for LiUNA! 625’s Pre- Apprenticeship program as we now attract a growing number of young applicants pursuing skilled construction trades for their first career choice,” said Carmelo Calcara, training director for LiUNA! 625.

Currently, thier training facility expansion will include leading edge equipment like the Vortex Training Simulator for heavy equipment operation to further diversify and equip the knowledge and skills of thier students.

Their Pre-Apprentice uptake has also increased. The first of two Pre-Apprentice cohorts for 2023 - 18 graduates, completed their 10 week in-school training this month and were placed in good paying jobs for 12 weeks of field training with contractors around the region.

UHC- Hub of Opportunities

CEO Jane Muir said this funding allows the UHC- Hub of Opportunities to offer a much-needed Pre-Apprenticeship Program for Cooks.

Participants receive in-class instruction and hands on training in our state-of-the-art community kitchen. “They gain industry specific certifications and secure a work placement in this sector,” said Muir. “This gives participants the opportunity to obtain a career in the culinary field which addresses labour shortages in Windsor and Essex County.”

Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor

“The pre-apprenticeship training in construction and craft trades for women has offered important training leading to the Red Seal designation for many women in the community and trained employees meeting industry needs in our community,” said Rose Anguiano Hurst, executive director of Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor.