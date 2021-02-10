The Ontario government announced Wednesday that it would be building 88 new child-care spaces in Kitchener.

The province pledged $3.5 million to add five child-care rooms and 88 new licensed spaces at Lackner Woods Public School on Zeller Drive.

The initiative is part of a $1 billion program to create up to 30,000 new spaces in schools over the next five years.

"By providing the funds to build a new child care centre addition to Lackner Woods Public School, our government is making life easier and more affordable for families, and preparing children for elementary school and lifelong success," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a news release.

In December, regional council voted to close five child-care centres based on a KPMG report that recommended their closure in order to free up funding for other centres.

The report said that the closures would save the region $6.8 million per year and would free up money to create between 350 and 750 spaces.