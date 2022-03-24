Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois Falls

Greg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.

Rickford's first stop was in Cochrane at the Polar Bear Habitat, where he said $42,500 will pay for a feasibility study.

Habitat employees said the announcement was just a formality since the feasibility study was completed in 2019 and it offers many recommendations to grow the facility's potential.

“We’re really going to be concentrating on our education moving forward so that we can educate guests that come here, even people that can’t make it," said Amy Baxendell-Young, the animal care team leader at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat.

"We’re really trying to reach out that way and still connecting with those researchers and conservation partners to help keep moving that side of our mission forward."

“We have put this underneath a town department so that there’s some synergies and some efficiencies so that we can make the operation more sustainable," added Jason Boyer, director of community services for the Town of Cochrane.

In addition to that announcement, Rickford said $3,585,603 will allow Rockshield Engineered Wood Products to renovate its facility and purchase equipment to improve mill productivity and efficiency.

“This is really going to transform their hardwood plywood ... that’s important in a global context now as Russian birch is no longer a choice for countries around the world and for companies," Rickford said.

"So they’re going to look to Cochrane. We have to be there to support them."

“People know where Cochrane is because of the plywood that we make," said Gilles Giguere, general manager of Rockshield Engineered Wood Products.

"We run at about 60 per cent capacity right now and we’re looking to add around 40 full-time skilled labourers to our production line to get us to full capacity this year."

The province is also allocating $1 million for Cochrane to install municipal water and wastewater infrastructure along a section of Highway 11 south to support commercial development.

The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund will also support the Town of Iroquois Falls. Projects receiving funding include the Iroquois Falls Municipal Airport and the Jackpine Snowmobile Club.