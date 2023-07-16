Ontario announces funding to help protect wetlands in Middlesex County

The Ontario government is investing $640,000 in two projects to restore wetlands in Middlesex County to help prevent flooding, improve water quality, and make the region more resilient to climate change risks.

“As communities in southwestern Ontario experience more extreme weather events, it is critical to protect our local wetlands and help reduce the risk of flooding,” said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. “This investment will ensure Middlesex has the resources to preserve important ecological areas now and for many years to come.”

The first project, run by ALUS Canada, will help farmers restore and improve damaged wetlands and ecosystems on unproductive lands covering 27 acres in Middlesex.

The second, run by the Thames Talbot Land Trust, will restore nine wetlands in the region, focusing on invasive species such as Phragmites, Reed canary grass, garlic mustard, buckthorn, and other non-native shrubs.

The Wetlands Conservation Partner Program represents one of the largest investments in wetland restoration in Ontario’s history.

Ontario will also support new projects with the remaining funding under the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program with a new call for applications this year.

The government will begin accepting applications between August 8 and September 12.