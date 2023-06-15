Ontario announces new funding for millwright careers
The Ontario government is investing over $364,000 to help 100 journeypersons and apprentices in Sarnia and southwestern Ontario upgrade their skills in millwrighting.
Led by Millwright Local 1592, the funding also aims to help businesses find the skilled workers they need to build and maintain the hospitals, schools, automotive plants, and other infrastructure investments coming to the region.
“When you have a career in the skilled trades, you have a career for life,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Working with our union partners, our government is proud to invest in innovative training programs to ensure hard-working men and women have the skills they need to land better jobs and help build our province.”
Participants will be trained and certified on four pieces of equipment including boom lifts and elevating work platforms, forklifts, telehandlers, and scissor lifts.
"This is another important investment by our government in the future of Sarnia-Lambton and the highly skilled workforce in our community," said Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton. "This investment will help more workers in Sarnia-Lambton launch good-paying, in-demand careers in the skilled trades."
