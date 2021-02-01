Ontario’s Ministry of Education has announced that it will offer asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in schools across the province as more children return to class Monday morning.

“When we first launched targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff and their households, we started in a part of the province which, at the time, had among the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

“I’m announcing that we are expanding this testing approach to areas, other areas of the province for schools and child-care centre settings experiencing either outbreaks or high case counts if they happen to be within high-priority communities.”

The province tried its hand at asymptomatic testing in schools in the fall with some 9,000 tests processed. In doing so, they found 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with under two per cent of all student tests coming back positive, according to the government.

Lecce says that by identifying cases in schools early, future public health decisions regarding in-class learning can be better informed.

It will be up to the local public health units to identify which schools should conduct the targeted asymptomatic testing, which will involve both PCR and rapid tests.

The Ministry of Education says it has the capacity to process up to 50,000 tests per week, but did specify how long it would take to reach that number.

Funding for the project comes by way of the federal government’s Safe Return to Class Fund, of which $381 million was earmarked for Ontario back in August.

That funding will also provide for $62 million in summer learning supports, $60 million to support online learning, including developing digital course content and technological supports as well as $80 million to support the purchase of additional devices such as laptops and tablets.

Another $50 million will go to the procurement of portable HEPA filters and other immediate options to improve air quality and ventilation in classrooms.

The news comes as students in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London and Southwestern return to in-person learning.

Lecce was tight-lipped on whether or not Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton will join those regions on Feb. 10, the date those public health units are set to return to the classroom.

For his part, Dr. Williams said that his team remains "hopeful" that the reopening of schools in those regions will follow the province's original timeline.

In response to a question about potentially cancelling March Break to make up for lost time in the classroom, Lecce said his team has sought the advice of Dr. Williams and that the ministry would be “providing parents with a sufficient notice on that decision.”

Meanwhile, schools in northern Ontario were permitted to reopen on Jan. 11 due to lower rates of COVID-19 case growth.

At the same time, the province says it is now giving eligible teacher candidates the opportunity to take on work in Ontario’s education sector to address “labour needs and high rates of staff absenteeism.”

To qualify for the Temporary Certificate of Qualification and Registration, the candidate must be enrolled in an Ontario Initial Teacher Education (ITE) program, have successfully completed a portion of the practicum, be making satisfactory progress in their program, and be scheduled (or expected) to complete the program by Dec. 31, 2021.

School boards can make use of the new initiative only if there are no occasional teachers available from their current lists, the province says.