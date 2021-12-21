Ontario appoints five new board members at Laurentian

Following last week's announcement that 11 Laurentian University board members have resigned, the Ontario government appointed five new people Tuesday.

The wave of resignations came in connection with the $35-million financial support package provided by the province on Dec. 16.

Now, five volunteer board of governors members have been appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and will hold their positions for one year.

The new members are Debbi Nicholson, Don Duval, Robert Brouillette, Gerry Bilodeau and Jeff Bangs.

"Born in Sudbury, Ms. Debbi Nicholson is one of the longest-serving chamber executives in Canada today, a proven community leader and a champion for business and community prosperity," Laurentian said in a news release Tuesday.

Duval is also on the board of Health Sciences North.

"(He) brings more than two decades of experience leading, growing, and transforming organizations and businesses. He oversees a leading-edge not-for-profit dedicated to building and delivering programs that enhance skilled labour training and development," the release said.

Brouillette owns City Welding and is "an experienced lawyer, business owner, and proud Laurentian alumnus."

Bilodeau is the president of GBMC Inc., with more than 40 years of experience in "strategic planning, project and operations management, and organizational development."

Finally, Bangs, is an experienced strategic consultant from Mattawa who previously served as an advisor to the school.

This group will work with the university through the restructuring process.

"Laurentian wishes to acknowledge and thank its outgoing board members for their volunteer service and dedication during an especially challenging time: Claude Lacroix (chair), Sonia Del Missier (vice-chair), Fabiola Garcia, Peter Faggioni, Kathy Dokis, Stuart Harshaw, Natalie Turvey, Karen Restoule, Nelson Toulouse, Martin Gran, and Dr. Jennifer Jocko," LU said in a emailed statement on Dec. 17.

"The university appreciates their leadership and continued commitment to the values and mission of Laurentian, and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours."