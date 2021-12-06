Ontario appoints nine people to task force that will deal with making homes more affordable

Premier Doug Ford says he has appointed nine people to a task force assigned to address housing affordability in the province so that it’s "easier for more Ontarians to realize the dream of home ownership."

The Housing Affordability Force will be chaired by Jake Lawrence, CEO and Group Head of Global Banking and Markets at Scotiabank, and will publish a report into its findings in early 2022, the government said.

The task force will look into a number of ways Ontario can increase the supply of rental units, as well as homes for ownership.

The government said the task force will look into ways they can reduce red tape and accelerate building timelines, while also protecting the need to care for the environment.

"Young families, seniors and all hardworking Ontarians are desperate for housing that meets their needs and budget," Ford said in a statement Monday.

Six out of the nine names on this new task force show up on Election's Ontario's political donations list -- all contributed to the PC Party within the last few years.



(That only speaks to potential connections, not qualifications)#onpoli

According to the government, the task force represents a "diverse range of experts" in not-for-profit housing, Indigenous housing, real estate, home builders, financial markets and economics.

The Housing Affordability Task Force was first announced as part of the "2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario," the government said.

Housing prices in Ontario, especially the Greater Toronto Area, continue to skyrocket.

The average price of a semi-detached home in Toronto in November 2021 was more than $1.4 million, while a detached home was more than $1.8 million.