Ontario assisting about a dozen long-term care homes as first-dose deadline hits

Ontario's Long-Term Care Minister says the province is assisting about a dozen nursing homes, largely in rural areas, with staffing impacts from a vaccine mandate that took effect for the sector today.

Staff in the province's 626 homes were required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today, or show proof of a medical exemption.

A complete tally of workers off the job due to the policy wasn't immediately available Monday but the government says 98 per cent of workers have received a first shot.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care pushed that date to Dec. 13.

Minister Rod Phillips says it was done to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

He says the first deadline is an important steps in protecting vulnerable residents in the sector that's seen thousands of deaths from COVID-19.