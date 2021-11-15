Ontario assisting about a dozen long-term care homes as first-dose deadline hits
Ontario's Long-Term Care Minister says the province is assisting about a dozen nursing homes, largely in rural areas, with staffing impacts from a vaccine mandate that took effect for the sector today.
Staff in the province's 626 homes were required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today, or show proof of a medical exemption.
A complete tally of workers off the job due to the policy wasn't immediately available Monday but the government says 98 per cent of workers have received a first shot.
Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care pushed that date to Dec. 13.
Minister Rod Phillips says it was done to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
He says the first deadline is an important steps in protecting vulnerable residents in the sector that's seen thousands of deaths from COVID-19.
-
New technology at Winnipeg care home projecting games, puzzles and experiences for residentsOne Winnipeg care home is now home to a new piece of technology that brings games, puzzles and interactive experiences to its residents.
-
Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premierAlberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.