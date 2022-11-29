Ontario auditor general's annual report to explore COVID contracts, vaccination

Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report Wednesday, including audits on COVID-19-related contracts and procurement, as well as the province's vaccination program.

Bonnie Lysyk's annual report is a large one, with 15 different audits, from highway planning and management to financial management in universities to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Two COVID-19 sections are likely to be of particular interest, as they will detail whether the province's COVID-19-related contracts and purchases were cost-effective and timely, and whether the vaccination strategy was cost-effective and equitable.

Several audits will also focus on the environment, including urban flooding, conserving the Niagara Escarpment, management of invasive species, and management of hazards such as forest fires, drought and gas wells.

Two audits will also touch on the energy sector, looking at oversight and consumer protection by the Ontario Energy Board and management and maintenance of hydroelectric generating stations by Ontario Power Generation.

Other audits areas include the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Corporate Chief Information Officer and the Real Estate Council of Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.