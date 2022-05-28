Ontario Autism Coalition holds province-wide protests, including in North Bay

A small but passionate group gathered Saturday to protest the Ford government and autism therapy wait times outside PC MPP candidate Vic Fedeli's campaign office on McKeown Avenue.

"We want therapy based on their individual needs, not on their age," said Chantal Chartrand, whose daughter has autism.

"Right now, once a child turns five they get less funding … Their needs don't change. They aren't going to outgrow their autism. They need therapy for life."

According to the Ontario Autism Coalition, more than 50,000 children are on the waitlist for therapy.