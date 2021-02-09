The province is expanding access to mental-health services across college and university campuses.

The government announced $7 million for mental-health services on campuses Tuesday, adding to $19.25 million announced last fall.

"We know that college and university can be a difficult time for our students, and that the COVID-19 outbreak has only increased those pressures on their mental health," said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

"This added funding will give our colleges and universities the ability to expand services and better meet student needs, creating the best conditions possible for students to achieve their goals."

Romano said the funding will go towards immediately helping provide that access to students.

How the funds are used will be up to the schools themselves, he added.