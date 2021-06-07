Ontario border restrictions to remain in effect until June 16 despite earlier reopening

Police will continue to check for non-essential travellers coming into Ontario this weekend, despite the province moving to launch its reopening plan on Friday.

The Ontario government confirmed on Monday that Step 1 of its Roadmap to Reopen would begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 11, earlier than the initial projected timeline of the week of June 14.

However, an order that keeps the boundaries with Quebec and Manitoba closed will remain in effect until at least June 16, five days after the province starts to reopen, and it could still be extended.

"The order relating to the closure of Ontario’s land and water borders with Manitoba and Quebec remains in place," said Stephen Warner, the press secretary for Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "It may continue to be extended in 14-day increments by the Lieutenant Governor in Council. We will communicate with the public prior to its termination."

In late May, the province extended certain orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until June 16, including the restrictions on interprovincial travel.

The Ottawa Police Services Board heard that the checkpoints on the bridges and at ferry crossings in Ottawa have cost the local police $600,000 since mid-April. Police say they have received assurances from the Solicitor General of Ontario that the service will be reimbursed for the costs of the interprovincial border enforcement.