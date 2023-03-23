Ontario budget includes funding for supportive housing, Invest Ottawa

Ontario's largest spending plan in history includes new funding for supportive housing, Invest Ottawa and the Ronald McDonald House at CHEO.

However, the Ontario government's new budget does not outline any funding to help OC Transpo offset an expected $39 million budget deficit this year.

Premier Doug Ford's government tabled its 186-page budget, titled "Building a Strong Ontario", on Thursday, outlining $204.7 billion in spending this fiscal year. The government is projecting a $1.3 billion deficit in 2023-24, and a small surplus of $200 million in 2024-2025.

Ottawa will receive a share of Ontario's new $202 million a year for supportive housing and homelessness programs. The Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program will support housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, struggle with mental health and substance use, those escaping intimate partner violence, seniors and those experiencing poverty.

The budget includes more than $13.4 million for the Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy. Ottawa police said it will receive $2 million for its Gun Violence Suppression Strategy.

"Gun crime is increasing – often gang-related. It has to be stopped," police said on Twitter.

The budget also includes $1 million a year for three years to Invest Ottawa, to expand into a Regional Innovation Centre hub for Eastern Ontario. The budget notes the Ottawa region continues to see growth and opportunity for innovators and entrepreneurs.

And Ronald McDonald House Charities will receive $3.1 million for its expansion at CHEO. The planned expansion will more than double the capacity of RMHC Ottawa House from 55,000 to 115,000 overnight stays per year. The federal government has pledged $9 million to expand Ronald McDonald House.

No mention for transit funding

While the finance minister says the Ontario government will work with cities to address financial challenges, there was no money in the budget for Ottawa and other cities to address transit shortfalls and other funding issues.

“We need, of course, the municipalities to do their part right across the province, and so we’ll work with the cities on their financial challenges and of course we’ll continue that dialogue,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said Thursday.

The city of Ottawa is hoping for $39 million in funding from the upper levels of government to address a funding shortfall at OC Transpo.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Natalie Johnson