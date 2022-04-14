Ontario budget to be tabled April 28, days before start of election campaign
Ontario's finance minister says he will table the budget on April 28.
Peter Bethlenfalvy calls it a vision for a "better, brighter future" and a plan to "get it done," echoing a new Progressive Conservative election campaign slogan.
The date comes with just a couple of legislative sitting days before the expected election call.
Premier Doug Ford declined earlier in the day to say if he intends to pass this year's budget or just let it serve as his re-election platform.
In an Empire Club speech this week, Bethlenfalvy said his budget would be focused on building the province.
He says the fiscal plan will be prudent and accountable, that is ambitious but also invests responsibly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
