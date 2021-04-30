Ontario calls for mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for travellers crossing land borders

Ontario has asked the federal government to implement a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine program for people travelling across land borders.

In a letter to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair and Minister of Health Patty Hadju, the Ford government noted there are reports of international travellers booking flights to nearby U.S. airports and then either driving or walking across the border.

As it stands, anyone travelling into Canada on an international flight must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival and must reserve a hotel for three nights where they can isolate and await their results. The hotel must be booked prior to arriving in the country.

If a person receives a negative COVID-19 test, they can continue their 14-day quarantine period elsewhere.

The rules differ for those who cross into Canada at a land border.

Travellers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival and prove that they have a plan for their 14-day quarantine period. Travellers will also be given another COVID-19 test to take eight days after arrival.

“With several land border crossings between the United States and the Province of Ontario, this loophole represents a significant threat to the health and well-being of Ontarians due to the potential for further entry of COVID-19 variants into the province,” the letter, which was signed by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“In the past two weeks, over 150,000 people – not including essential commercial truckers – have crossed Canada’s land borders. This includes dozens of individuals who crossed between April 24, and April 26, 2021, after travelling from countries where direct flights to Canada are currently banned. This is not just an Ontario problem – it is a Canada-wide problem.”

Jones and Elliott are specifically calling for an implementation of a mandatory three-day quarantine in a federally designated hotel at crossings with the highest traffic, including Niagara, Windsor, Sarnia and Brockville. Those travelling across the Rainbow Bridge would also be subject to the quarantine rules.

“It is important that all travelers in these regions are met with the same quarantine requirement, to ensure that all points of entry are protected,” the letter said.

Non-essential travel has been banned between the U.S. and Canada for about a year.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday morning, Jones reiterated the importance of preventing variants of concern from further making their way into the community.

“What we are finding is people are using workarounds to get into Ontario and we only have to remember what happened with one variant of concern that devastated a long-term care home in Barrie in January to limit individuals who are coming into Ontario,” she said.

In January, more than 100 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, originally found in the United Kingdom, were identified at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, Ont. More than 50 residents and one essential caregiver died after contracting the disease.

Jones and Elliott also reiterated a request made earlier this week that COVID-19 testing be done pre-departure for domestic flights.

The letter is the latest in a slew of requests made by the Ontario government when it comes to travel.

Over the weekend, Premier Doug Ford called on the federal government to ban non-essential travel after 36 cases of the B.1.617 variant originally found in India were identified in the province.

Of the 36 cases identified, six were linked to international travel and were detected through PHO’s genomic surveillance program.

The other 30 were detected through Ontario’s airport and land border screening programs.

The province has also set up checkpoints at interprovincial borders to restrict land travel between Quebec and Manitoba to essential travel only.

Travellers who are coming into Ontario for purposes other than work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be turned back at the border.