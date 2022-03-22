Ontario cardiologists opposed to agreement that excludes some phone services

A group representing Ontario cardiologists is urging members to vote against a new agreement with the government because it would not allow them to bill for some telephone services.

Doctors in the province are voting from today until Sunday on a Proposed Physician Services Agreement between the Ontario Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.

The Ontario Association of Cardiologists is concerned about the virtual care framework in the new agreement because it would only allow specific consultation services to happen over video, not by phone.

The group says this will make services less accessible to Ontarians who aren't able to use video technology.

The association is also concerned that the agreement would reduce payments for assessments that can be performed over the phone.

Dr. Richard Davies, a board member for the cardiologists' association, says the group wants the proposed agreement changed to address those areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.