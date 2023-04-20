Ontario casinos could reopen this week after cyber attack

One day after Casino Rama Resort announced concert postponements this weekend due to a cyber attack, Gateway Casinos advised impacted Ontario locations would remain closed until at least Friday.

Fourteen casinos were shuttered Monday after a system-wide IT outage, including Casino Rama in Orillia, Georgian Downs in Innisfil, and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach.

A statement from Gateway notes there is no evidence that customers' personal information was breached.

"We want to reiterate that we have notified the relevant privacy officials about the incident and are working hard at restoring our systems," Gateway noted.

The company said it had retained third-party cyber professionals to restore its servers.