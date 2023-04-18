Ontario casinos forced to remain closed 'in coming days:' Here's why
Multiple Ontario casinos will remain closed after a cyber-security incident was detected.
Gateway Casinos says it is working to restore its IT systems after a system-wide malfunction was discovered over the weekend.
"We have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help us restore the IT environment," Gateway posted online.
It remains unclear if the cyber attack compromised customers' information.
"At this point, we do not have any information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data. However, we are in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator of the incident."
The server outage impacts 14 casinos in Ontario, including Casino Rama in Orillia, Georgian Downs in Innisfil, and Playtime Casinos Wasaga Beach.
The financial impact on the casinos has yet to be assessed.
