Ontario Chamber of Commerce releases report about business confidence in the economy


A new Ontario Chamber of Commerce report says business confidence has dropped to a record low.

According to the seventh annual Ontario Economic Report, labour shortages, inflation, health care concerns and economic contraction fears are behind the low numbers.

The Orillia and District Chamber of Commerce says addressing labour shortages and rising costs is key to improving business confidence locally.

The report says that despite low confidence in the economy, most businesses are optimistic about their own success.

