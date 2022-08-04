Ontario chef wins big lottery prize for the second time

A chef from Hamilton, Ont. has won a huge lottery prize for the second time.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG), 55-year-old John Mekho collected $91,205.10 from an INSTANT TOP UP ticket.

Speaking at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he said that when he purchased the ticket and the jackpot reset, he knew he won.

"I was happy," he said.

This isn't the first time Mekho has won tens of thousands of dollars playing the lottery. In 2019, he said he won $75,000 on a holiday INSTANT ticket.

“I enjoy playing the lottery – it makes me happy. Life is too short. Have the fun and eat the good food."

Mekho says he will use his latest winnings to treat his wife to a trip to Turkey and go to Niagara Falls with friends.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Q Stop Convenience on Wilson Street in Hamilton, the OLG said.