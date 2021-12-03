Ontario child becomes York Region's first confirmed Omicron variant case

York Region Public Health confirmed its first positive case of the new Omicron variant on Friday.

According to York Region's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Barry Pakes, a young child tested positive after a recent trip.

"It's a case among a person who is too young to be vaccinated who recently travelled to South Africa with a family member," Dr. Pakes said.

"That person has two household members who have also tested positive for COVID, but the screen is not yet available for Omicron."

Public health anticipates having the screening test back "soon," but could not provide a definite timeline.

While the screening has yet to confirm whether the other two individuals have the latest mutation of COVID-19, Dr. Pakes believes it is likely the region will have three Omicron cases.

Dr. Pakes said it was only a matter of time before the new variant made its way to the area.

"This was expected. It's not surprising at all," he stated.

"We've seen quite a few cases in Ontario, and Canada and throughout the world, and they are travel-related. There's no evidence of any transmission within York Region," he added.

Dr. Pakes said all three individuals are self-isolating in their home. He said he doesn't believe there is any risk to the community.