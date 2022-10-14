Ontario city 'regrets' exposing hundreds of voter identities in email privacy breach
The City of Hamilton says it "regrets" exposing the names and email addresses of hundreds of registered voters in a privacy breach Thursday.
The breach impacted approximately 450 individuals, the city said in a statement provided Friday, all of whom had registered to use the Vote by Mail process.
“Multiple email addresses were inadvertently entered in the to: line of the email instead of the bcc: line, exposing email addresses to all recipients of the email message,” the city said.
In a follow-up email sent to the original recipients Thursday, the city said “immediate steps were taken to recall the message, however, the email was not successfully recalled by all of the recipients.”
“If you received the original message, please delete it from both your inbox and deleted folders.”
On Friday, the city said it “regrets” the error and will reach out to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario Friday to notify them of the breach.
Any privacy complaints regarding this incident can be lodged by calling 905-546-2424 ext. 2743 or emailing the city clerk at clerk@hamilton.ca
-
William Osler Health System emergency departments experiencing ‘longer than usual wait times’William Osler Health System is warning about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposalThe City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
This is how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa inched closer to $2,000 a month in September, as renters saw a double-digit increase in rental rates.
-
Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in CambridgeThree Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study findsPlaying videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in GriesbachA person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.
-
'Freezing this winter': Some analysts worry about high heating costsSoaring diesel prices are sparking worry about what people will have to pay to heat their homes this winter.
-
Advance voting numbers up as Vancouver's mayoral race tightensMore people have voted early in this year's municipal election compared to the 2018 election, according to numbers from Vancouver and Surrey.
-
MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene ZwozdeskyMacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.