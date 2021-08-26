Ontario co-workers split winning Lotto Max ticket after more than a decade of play

A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold to a group of co-workers in Ontario, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) confirms.

The group, consisting of thirteen coworkers, had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1,000,000, says OLG, adding that they also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their winnings to $1,000,002.

The prize will be split between James Stewart of Beeton, A-Bau Thong of Brampton, Andrew Ennos of Whitby, Antonio Galardo of Toronto, Baney Persaud of Brampton, David Chanthaphone of Toronto, George Pagiatakis of Toronto, John Morrison of Newmarket, Paul Torresan of Caledon East, Stephen Browne of Barrie, Susan Slade of Ingersoll, Tony Watton of Innisfil and Werner Kehlbreier of Mississauga.

According to OLG, the group of coworkers say they've been playing the lottery together for over a decade.

"Everyone was shocked! They were so thrilled when I told them," James Stewart, a married father of two, said in an OLG statement.

"Everyone is excited to see the money. A few guys want to buy cars. One group member wants to take a trip to Italy with his family. I want to pay some bills and complete some renovations around the house.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Bee-Mart on Main Street in Beeton, ON.