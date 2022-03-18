Ontario college reach agreement with faculty unions, strike averted

There will be no strike for 24 Ontario colleges as the College Employer Council and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) have reached an agreement.

College Employer Council posted online just before 11 p.m. Thursday that the two groups have agreed to enter binding arbitration and the strike that was supposed to start on Friday at midnight, is called off.

It went on to say, this includes all work-to-rule strike activities.

