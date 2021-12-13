Ontario colleges and union appear to be at impasse after strike vote

There appears to be an impasse between the council that represents Ontario's 24 colleges and the union that represents college faculty and staff.

Over the weekend, it was revealed by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) that 59 per cent of the members that showed up for the online vote, voted in favour of a strike. The union said 68 per cent of its members voted.

After the five-day notice, it will be in a legal position to strike starting Saturday but instead has opted for work-to-rule.

"We tried to negotiate, we tried mediation, that didn't work out," said OPSEU's bargaining chair J.P. Hornick. "We tried in conciliation, to extend the deadline of conciliation, and instead, they chose to walk away from the table and call for a 'no board' report."

The union said it is after a few things, all of which would come at little to no cost for the colleges.

One of the sticking points is the union wants to talk about workload and security for its part-time faculty.

Hornick said workload hasn't been addressed since 1985.

"We need to focus on the quality of education now, and the kinds of things that they're saying ... they have a path out, if they think their proposals are the ones that should be accepted by an arbitrator, then let's just go to binding arbitration," she said.

But the Colleges Employer Council (CEC) -- which represents the province's 24 colleges, including the five in the northeast -- said the union's demands are unreasonable.

The CEC's Laurie Rancourt said they can't give the union what it wants because it would put the colleges in contravention of Bill 124, the province's wage restraint bill.

"Essentially the demands that the CAT-A team has on the table about the workload - essentially they want to reduce workload by as much as 40 per cent, which would mean that a college education would cost substantially more," Rancourt told CTV News.

She said that reduction in workload would translate into a raise the colleges just can't do under current legislation.

And while the union has said it will agree to a certain type of arbitration, Rancourt said the sticking points between them are too nuanced for arbitration.

"The system is important and the system does a good job," she said. "And like any other system, there are certainly improvements that can be made and there are certain things that we need to work on together but we don't see the type of arbitration that's being proposed as a way to do that."

Rancourt said the CEC hasn't left the table and it is willing to come up with a fair and equitable solution. She adds despite the claims, they have not threatened to lock OPSEU out.

In the meantime, the decisions being made are expected to impact thousands of students, including almost 5,000 at Sudbury's Cambrian College alone.

"I've spoken to many students about this, I think it's pretty surprising," said Lynn Courville, Cambrian College student council president.

"I don't think a lot of people realize we haven't gone through a strike. We've been in an online environment predominantly so a lot of students don't even know this is happening."

Both sides have been in talks since the summer and have been without a collective agreement since the end of September.

In the meantime, the CEC has imposed terms and conditions to move ahead with some of the items it sees as improvements.

The last strike with the colleges was in 2017.