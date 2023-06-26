Ontario commits $22.5M to build long-awaited Wasaga Beach elementary school
The Ontario government gave the green light for the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) to build a long-awaited new elementary school in Wasaga Beach.
The province committed $22.5 million to get shovels in the ground for the new state-of-the-art facility that will double as a public school and community centre.
"This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead," said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey.
The town is also investing $2.5 million to help build the innovative structure at 42 Union Boulevard, providing more than 400 elementary spaces and 4,800 square feet of community use space.
"Our elementary schools are busting at the seams, and this new school is going to help immensely," stated Mayor Brian Smith.
Construction on the new elementary school is anticipated to begin next month and be completed by Sept. 2024.
