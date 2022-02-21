Ontario commits to 49,000 more HEPA filters for schools, child-care settings
Ontario says it is providing more stand-alone HEPA filter units for schools and child-care centres to offer more children greater protection against COVID-19.
A Monday statement says up to 40,000 more air purifiers will be made available to school boards and up to 9,000 will go to child-care settings.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says ventilation improvements are a critical priority, after the government previously announced that it would provide 73,000 of the filters and other ventilation devices.
The province says the Ministry of Education will reach out to school boards and child-care centres about delivery and use of the filters.
It says the new commitment will affect roughly one million children in the province.
There have been calls for strict ventilation standards in schools to protect against COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.
-
Calls for audit following independent report over work being done at intersections by Public WorksWinnipeg city councillors want to know if taxpayer money has been wasted on unnecessary infrastructure changes at Winnipeg intersections after an independent researcher went public with their findings.
-
Suspect brandished handgun during Kitchener road rage incident: policeWaterloo regional police are investigating a Monday afternoon road rage incident in which they say a car passenger reportedly brandished a handgun at the driver of another vehicle.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion loomsAt her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
-
'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family DayA dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
-
Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple LeafsThe Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up netminder Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movieThe Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
-
Maritimers head outside to enjoy a holiday MondayWhether you observe Heritage Day, Family Day, or Islander Day, most Maritimers enjoyed a holiday Monday.
-
Alberta cannabis retailers ready to roll with online salesOnline cannabis sales in Alberta are set to change next month with the only current legal seller closing down.
-
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver parkPolice are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.