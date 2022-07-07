Ontario committed to portable benefits, labour minister says
Ontario is planning to move forward on a plan to offer “portable benefits” to workers who don't have health, dental or vision coverage.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the government plans to make the benefits package a reality and is awaiting recommendations expected this month from a panel of experts on how best to implement it.
It's one of several pending policies on the labour file McNaughton has carried over since the Progressive Conservatives were re-elected last month.
McNaughton says cabinet is also currently discussing next steps for its temporary program offering three days of paid sick leave that's set to expire at the end of this month.
He says the government will share next steps for paid sick leave in the coming weeks.
McNaughton also says the government is sticking with its plan to increase the minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.50 in October and won't change that increase based on inflation seen since then.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
