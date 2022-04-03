Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not available

Ontario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials say that eight of the deaths occurred in the last month while two were added to the cumulative death tally after a data cleaning.

A total of 12,470 people have died in Ontario after contracting COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

No hospitalization data was provided Sunday morning, something officials say is due to scheduled maintenance of their websites.

“Publication of some data will be delayed,” a notice on the website says.

On Saturday, Ontario officials said that 855 people were seeking treatment at hospital with COVID-19. The last time the province saw this many novel coronavirus patients in hospital was in early March.

With just over 14,000 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says Ontario’s positivity rate is about 16.7 per cent.

There were 3,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday; however that number is considered a significant underestimation due to the lack of testing allowed in the province.