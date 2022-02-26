Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni

As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent, epidemiologist Dr. Peter Juni said the province might see a slight increase in viral activity as things open up, but the level of community immunity should keep the worst of it at bay.

"What is important just to realize is that right now we've built up enough short-term immunity as a population that will continue to help us control the situation," he said. "Will the pandemic be over? The answer is no, it won't, but it will change. If we're a bit lucky, we'll have a really quiet summer."

The worst of the Omicron variant wave appears to have passed, though Juni notes there's been a "flattening" in recent days after a steady downward trend. Ontario data show there were more than 3,600 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of January. That figure is now just over 1,000 and has been hovering between 1,000 and 1,100 for the past week.

Juni notes that science table data show a slight increase in wastewater levels, though he expects those additional infections could lead to greater immunity levels short-term.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves, but we're looking really good and much better than other places," he said. "If we just would now throw away our masks and pretend the pandemic would be over, that's actually not the case, but we should have, if we're a bit lucky, a really good spring, summer and early autumn and then it probably will kick in again with seasonality."

Juni suggested that should there be a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter, some of the measures Ontario is removing now could return for a short time.

"We need to be able to pivot relatively swiftly in autumn and be ready, for instance, for a mass vaccine rollout. It may be that we just need to update our protection in autumn and we also need to be ready perhaps to have masks again for awhile; just a few months," he said. "We're not talking about six months or so, just during the winter months, potentially, and we need to face that music that we could also need again something like a vaccine certificate for just a few months."

His comments echo those of Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who on Friday said Canadians should prepare for the possibility that some lighter public health measures might return in the fall.

"We need to be ready for the fall, in case we need to up our game again," she said.

Juni added that dealing with COVID-19 will become easier over time as more immunity builds up.

"The longer this goes, season by season, 2022 to '23, '23 to '24, things will get easier. Why? Because we have more background immunity as a population," he said. "What we're seeing right now, based on a lot of basic research, is that once you've been exposed three times to the virus, things start to get a bit easier and you have more immunity."

Those three exposures could be three doses of the vaccine, or any combination of vaccine doses and infection from the virus, he said.

"Three times, that's probably what the body, on average, needs to be able to work with this virus in a way that we don't experience that many serious outcomes," he said.

While he admits he cannot predict the future, Juni suggested older adults and those who are more at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 may require a booster in the fall or winter, but younger and more healthy people should remain relatively well-protected.

"We will see how it goes. I don't have a crystal ball," he said.

Boosters could provide additional immunity against infection, Juni said, but he also noted that there is still strong protection against severe illness and death.

"It's much more likely that we keep being well-protected against serious outcomes than against infection because the virus is—and that's normal, viruses do that—capable of evading the short-term protection that we first get through the antibodies," he explained. "But there's another part of immunity, cellular immunity, through T-cells and B-cells that react, this part still works well."

In addition to the vaccines already available, Health Canada this month approved the use of two new vaccines, Novavax's protein-based Nuvaxoid vaccine and Canadian company Medicago's plant-based vaccine.

Proof of vaccination requirements in Ontario end on Tuesday and capacity limits will be lifted, though mask mandates will remain in effect. Provincial officials say more details on their eventual removal is expected soon.

Juni said expects an increase in infections as Ontario reopens, but he believes the province's population will be able to manage it.

"We will probably be okay. We will be able to ride out this resurgence that we might see at a relatively low level, I would hope, thanks to the immunity we have," he says. "We are now in a different phase of the pandemic thanks to the vaccination but also now thanks to the fact that those people who didn't have any immunity or inefficient immunity were infected in the last few weeks."